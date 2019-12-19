'Tis the season for holiday travel

Christmas is less than a week away, which means people will soon hit the roads to visit family and friends.

This holiday season will be one for the books as AAA estimates one hundred and 15 million people will be traveling, which is the most they ever had on record.

"A hundred and four million people will drive. The rest will be flying. So our best advice is to pack your patience," says the district manager for AAA, Rhonda Keller.

Friday and Saturday will be the busy days when many will hit the road to get to their destination.

"Wherever you're traveling, make sure you care is safe. Make sure you checked the pressure in your tires. Make sure that your battery is up to speed," says Keller.

Keller says during the holiday travel, AAA is often called for flat tires, lockouts, and jump-starts.

"Those things are the highest percentages of breakdowns on the roads," says Keller.

And when it comes to the Rapid City Regional Airport, the staff is expecting to see between 4,000-6,000 passengers come through.

"We will have a lead up through the 24 with passengers. There will be a little bit less traffic on Christmas on," says the executive director for the Rapid City Regional Airport, Patrick Dame.

Even though they will see plenty of people at the airport, this is nothing new to the staff.

"The passenger loads this week are a little bit below our normal summer passenger loads," says Dame.

Before heading to the airport, passengers are encouraged to prepare by checking their flight status and making sure they have everything they need for their flight.