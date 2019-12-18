12 Days of Pizza charity event at Pizza Ranch

For the holiday season, Pizza Ranch gave out coupons to 180 students and their families in need for free pizza during the holidays.

The 12 Days of Pizza coupons were sent to the 15 Rapid City elementary schools.

Black Hills Community Bank sponsored this event and they're thinking over 2,000 meals will be served.

Pizza Ranch says these programs are their way of giving back to the community.

"It is important because we are helping local families feed their family during the Christmas vacation," said Dianne Cadwell, the assistant general manager at Pizza Ranch. "So, they get 12 coupons that they can use at either location."

Across the chain, similar programs are taking place to help about 950 families by serving over 11,000 meals.