Best counterfeit bills creator sentenced

A man who pleaded guilty to forging and passing hundreds of thousands of dollars in counterfeit bills will now face more than three years behind bars.

On Wednesday, Michael Ogden was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison with another three years of supervised release.

He will also have to pay restitution once the court has determined the full amount of fake money he and two others spent. At last count, that could be more than $120,000.

Judge Jeffrey Viken said the quality of the forgery was some of the best work he has ever seen.

Ogden used bleached $10 bills and his skills as a graphic designer to reprint them and transform them in $100 bills.

The bills were passed at numerous places, but Target was one of the biggest victims with stores in Rapid City and Sioux Falls flagging more than $3,500 dollars in fake bills.

Lawyers for the United States government say the bills were able to pass normal means of spotting fake currency because Ogden used the paper material from actual money.