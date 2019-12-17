Lakota Nation Invitational this weekend in Rapid City

Mayor Steve Allender proclaimed the week of December 18-21, 2019 as Lakota Nation Invitational Week because the 43rd Lakota Nation Invitational begins tomorrow.

What started out as a basketball tournament has blossomed into a huge cultural event-- basketball games, hand games, archery, a wrestling tournament, cheer leading, and more.

"There's just a lot of things that really embrace the Native American culture, especially the Northern Plains Native American Culture," said Julie Schmitz Jensen, CEO & President of Visit Rapid City. "So it's not just about basketball, although that's huge, it's about a lot of culture that is embraced our city in these four days.

In addition to sporting events and a celebration of culture, the LNI has huge economic benefits for Rapid City, bringing a minimum of $3.5 million over the four day period.

"We know that many of the people coming for the tournament are going to be out and about-- staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants, shopping in our retail stores," said Schmitz Jensen. "So, we love to share all of that with our visitors and let them know that they mean a lot to us."

The LNI originally started down on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, but for more than 40 years, it's been held here in Rapid City.

With the growth of the recently named Monument Civic Center, the potential expansion is great.

"If you're able to bring more basketball teams to the tournament, you're going to have more families follow their students and more fan follow their students," said Schmitz Jensen. "So, if we are able to offer the Barnett Arena as one of the arenas as opposed to the main arena, we're going to have at least two more basketball courts with our new arena. We have the ice arena, and then we have other arenas around town-- we can grow."

