Red carpet event showcases competing teams at Lakota Nation Invitational

An abundance of teams from across the U.S. gathered at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to meet fans and other competing players.

Fans filled the red carpet area taking pictures, high-fiving and video taping their favorite teams.

More than 100 competitors walked the red carpet -- participating in basketball, volleyball, cross-country, wrestling, cheer leading and more.

The Mahpiya Luta Crusader Cheer team said they're most excited to compete against other teams in the dance competition.

"We've been preparing since September and we're all pretty excited to compete and can't wait until Saturday.. our cheer team has one eight years in a row, in the past two years we have lost, but we're hopefully going to get it back this year," said the team.

Announcers introduced each team and music played as competitors walked the red carpet.

Competitions begin tomorrow and go until Saturday.

