New strategic plan from S.D. Department of Education

Last week, the South Dakota Department of Education released a new plan describing their vision and how they seek to achieve it.

The four main goals are: maximizing and building relationships, achieving internal effectiveness, championing excellence, and cultivating our professional culture.

The Department of Education believes this strategy will support local education, invest in talent development, foster research and innovation, support the whole learner, and reinvent accountability, as this plan quote "provides a concise illustration of the department's future and work for our next generation."

Many of these changes will effect the administration system, and eventually trickle down to influence the day-to-day classroom.

"As I understand it, two of the four goal areas are more inward, department facing, and that includes achieving effectiveness and cultivating professional culture," said Dr. Lori Simon, superintendent of Rapid City Area Schools. "I believe that as they better identify and align their internal systems and practices, internal training and on-boarding, I believe that that could very well have a positive impact on the work of districts."

Simon thinks the focus on culture and effectiveness will benefit the Rapid City Area Schools.

"Their focus on culture, as well as effectiveness, both of those are really focused internally on the inner workings of the Department of Education-- on improving their internal processes and systems, as well as improving the culture and the professional learning, and cohesiveness of the Department of Education," said Simon. "I really see that as an effort that will then benefit the Rapid City Area Schools."

The plan is slated to be in effect from 2019 to 2024.