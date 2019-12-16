Festive events at the State Railroad Museum and 1880 Train

It's the most wonderful time of the year and the South Dakota State Railroad Museum and the 1880 Train are certainly spreading the holiday joy.

The museum is holding their annual Trees and Trains display. This exhibit features 29 different trees on display around the museum that were decorated by people and businesses in Hill City and around the Black Hills. They are also offering photos with Santa and other entertainment.

"The nostalgia that this whole event brings is great because you get to see families coming through, you know multi generational families that it's time for them to spend looking at trains, looking at trees and just experiencing the season together," said Rick Mills, director of the museum, "and that's really what are all about. They also get a chance to learn about railroads, railroad history and really the culture of South Dakota in a lot of ways because not only do we feature trains and history in here, they get to see things that maybe their parents, grandparents remember and they share that with their kids.

The 1880 Train is holding their Holiday Express rides. Passengers on this ride can enjoy a hot cocoa, a sugar cookie and a special story on the way to the North Pool. Santa himself will be on board to visit with every child and Mrs. Claus will also be their to provide holiday cheer.

"It's just amazing how their little faces light up and their eyes get big and bright and it's just really a joy to have that come back as a child," said Mrs. Claus.

New this year is their Holiday Express First Class, where riders are given an elevated experience with first class seating in the Hilyo caboose.

For more information such as schedules and dates, you can visit South Dakota State Railroad Museum website here or the 1880 Train website here.