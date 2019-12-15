Historic photos capture the soul of Rapid City

Part historian, part artist, Fred Farrar photographed the Black Hills from the turn of the century, through the depression of the 1930s.

"He was a historian but he was also an artist, he was able to capture the real feeling of what people and the time was here early in Rapid City," said Mark Slocum, executive director of the Minnilusa Historical Association.

Spending much of his time outdoors, Farrar featured the personality of the people and places across the Black Hills more than 100 years ago.

"Oh it's incredible, I actually dropped out of photography myself in college so I feel like photography is one of those things that not only captures an image but captures the soul," Slocum said.

For those who attended The Journey Museum and Learning Center's last learning forum of the season, Slocum said he hopes they walk away with...

"Some perspective on what early Rapid City looked like and what it looks like now and how the people have never really changed, we have great people in this town and really be excited and proud of our heritage here in Rapid City and the Black Hills," Slocum said.

Fred Farrar's collection includes more than 2,500 glass plates, negatives, and photos of the historic Black Hills.