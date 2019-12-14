Black Hills Barbershop moves to a new location downtown, booming business

He's become a name brand in Rapid City, the young 24-year-old barber, and Rapid City local, Dom Clucas opened up his business, Black Hills Barbershop just one year ago.

Acquiring a substantially growing client base, he decided to stop renting a studio, and open his own shop Downtown Rapid City two weeks ago.

"I became booked out quite a bit, like one to two months, even three months at times, so just giving my clients a little bigger place and a bigger spot to eventually add on more barbers, my little brothers going to school right now too," said Clucas.

Going by @domcutit on social media, Clucas gained nearly 2,000 followers in his first year as an official barber, and with the new downtown location, business is only increasing.

"The location in a barbershop is everything, you know with the Alex Johnson across the street and the walk-ins, I mean we had probably six walk-ins yesterday morning just from people staying across the street," said Clucas.

With the cutting chair rarely unused, Clucas hired his first Black Hills Barbershop employee, and someone special to his success -- his instructor at Emily Griffith Technical College and Aj's All American Barbershop Owner in Denver, Aj Gallegos.

"Dom is the best student barber I've ever had. When I found out he was opening up a shop I asked him if he would like a little bit of help, and he absolutely said yeah I would love some help," said Gallegos.

Gallegos will be in Rapid City to help Clucas meet the demand of clients one week a month.

"There not many actual licensed barbers out here that are doing what I want to do, like the old school barbering with kind of a modern twist with designs and tapers, fades. This was all a dream three, four years ago. I dreamed to be in the position I'm in right now," said Clucas.

Clucas said he's working on getting his beer license, so in the near future, clients will be able to sip while getting a haircut. Plus, he's blocked out Fridays specifically for walk-ins.

The Black Hills Barbershop will have their grand opening party starting at 7 pm Saturday in Downtown Rapid City. There will be drinks, live music, Angel's Food Catering, and even a Yeezy Boost 350 raffle.

