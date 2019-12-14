Christmas decorations destroyed

On Friday night, one resident was shocked after walking out her door and seeing her Christmas decorations were set on fire.

Footage from the victim's Ring doorbell shows the blazing flames as her decorations were burning to the ground.

Amie Kelly says when she ran out of her front door and saw her decorations covered in flames, she quickly called 911.

Now Kelly was able to control the fire before officials got there, but says she was upset and shocked about the situation.

When speaking with dispatch, Kelly says they told her that there were other issues like this in the area.

"I'm afraid someone is going to end up getting hurt. I'm thinking, it was young people, and I just don't want it to escalate to large fires, but I just mainly don't want to see anybody get hurt," says Kelly.

A Go Fund Me page was created by Kelly to help raise money for a $500 reward to catch whoever did this.