The 90% challenge in Sturgis continues to be a success

Back in November, the City of Sturgis got into the holiday spirit by encouraging community members to take part in a new challenge.

The challenge aims to encourage people to do 90% of their holiday shopping in town or to spend 90% of their budget at local shops and businesses.

Project creator Richelle Bruch, says since the challenge started, some store owners say they've seen an increase in customers coming in.

And more people heading to local stores means more money staying in the community.

"But the increase in traffic for a local business is huge for local economics. These are the people that sponsor our kid's sports teams. They help pay for extra stuff within the community," says Bruch.

Bruch says many shoppers are showing off their holiday gifts on social media, using the #90percentchallenge.

