Accounting for your pets safety during the holidays

Registered Veterinary Technician at Dakota Hills Veterinary Clinic, Michelle Lutheran, says the food is one of the major reasons pets come in for during the holidays. Having easy access to sweets around, like in stockings, is highly dangerous for your pet.

Lutheran said pets will get into ornaments, batteries from toys, and ribbons on the Christmas tree. Tinsel can cause intestinal issues if ingested, which could result in surgery.

Pine tree pieces are pointy, so if you have a pet that likes to nibble on your Christmas tree for a sneaky snack, getting a baby gate or piece to block the area is the best measure.

"A lot of people want to give their pet a gift for the holiday, rawhides are a really popular one in the shape of candy canes or have a bone on them. Be very careful with rawhides, especially if your pet has never had them. A lot of pets I've seen actually will ingest the whole entire thing because rawhides don't break apart, the just kind of soften, and so they can swallow the whole thing. Therefore, causing an obstruction in the stomach as well," said Lutheran.

Mistletoes and holly berries can be poisonous to pets, so keeping them up and out of reach could save your pet's life.

Lutheran added that pets can be overwhelmed with many visitors over the holidays, so giving them a private space can be necessary.