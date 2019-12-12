The post office has been getting ready for the busy holiday season

The holiday season is here, and if you plan to send out packages for friends and loved ones, it's best to do it sooner rather than later.

'Tis the season to wrap up presents and head to the post office to make sure they get to their destination on time.

"We've been very busy. Packages have been picking up steadily," says the postmaster, Brian Storgaard.

Storggard says the postal service as a whole will deliver more than 13 billion pieces of mail between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve.

"Over the past five years, there has been growth for the post offices. It has grown from four billion to six point one billion pieces during the Christmas season," says Storgaard.

Now here at the Sturgis Post office, the holiday season and the Sturgis Rally are the two periods when they see the most significant increase in the number of packages.

"The Sturgis Rally pretty much compares to our Christmas season as far as revenue and the number of packages that we take in," says Storgaard.

During the offseason, about 50 to 75 people come in a day, but during the holiday season, the staff could often see about 150 to 200 people walking through the door.

Now, to make the process go a little bit faster, you can do your part by getting the box beforehand and making sure you write down the address to who the package is going to.

"Another precaution would be to put the from and to address inside the box. That way, if the mailing label gets ripped off or becomes unreadable, the post office would be able to find out where that box goes to," says Storgaard.

And the best thing people can do if they look to have their package deliver by Christmas is to head to the post office sooner rather than later.