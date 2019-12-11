All tiny homes in Rapid City will need to be registered

Now that the accessory dwelling units ordinance has passed, which allows options like tiny homes and basement apartments, Rapid City is moving forward with their strategic housing plan.

The next step is to register all existing, as well as future accessory dwelling units.

New units will need to meet the current Rapid City building code requirements.

The Community Development Director is recommending a $50 fee for registering units such as tiny homes.

"One of the things we're really trying to achieve right now is to provide new and better and increased options for affordable housing and tiny homes is one of those options that we're trying to promote, so whether that be as part of an accessory dwelling unit on a single-family home lot or we're also looking at an opportunity to create zoning that we can create a little village of tiny homes," said Ken Young, Community Development Director for Rapid City.

Young said if people want a tiny home in their backyard, it needs to be hooked to the main home and placed on a permanent foundation.

Starting in January 2020, the Rapid City will be accepting registrations both online and in-person.

