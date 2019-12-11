Home Rule being considered as new Rapid City government

Last month Mayor Steve Allender sent a letter to the city council asking them to consider transitioning from Rapid City's current system known as Dillion's Rule to Home Rule.

This is a transition a few cities across South Dakota have already adopted.

It gives city government more control over local decisions rather than having to go through the state each time.

One of the options under Home Rule includes hiring a city manager.

City Councilmember Ritchie Nordstrom said Home Rule would make public input more accessible.

"The system of form of government doesn't really have accessibility for the public to give comments to the city council or the city in general but this Home Rule would have more of a demand upon the citizens to be involved if that's the correct term but they would have greater opportunity," said Ritchie Nordstrom, City Council Member for Rapid City.

Wednesday's Legal and Finance Committee meeting was the first step in the process to make the public aware of this possibility.

The next step involves forming a committee to weigh the pro and cons of Home Rule.

Members of the public can be a part of this new committee studying the benefits of Home Rule.

Nordstrom said there is a lot of research to be done, and he anticipates a final decision within two years.

