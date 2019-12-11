Drones can be a fun gift and a threat

Drones are all fun and games until you break the rules and you get hit with a fine or worse jail time.

Also, if a drone user interrupts a rescue mission, it will still cost taxpayers and maybe a person's life.

Drones are a hot holiday gift on plenty of people's wish list.

"We see a lot of people looking for camera drones in specific so that they have the capability to transmit that image back to a smartphone or a screen something like that," Who's Hobby House Owner Clancy Kingsbury said.

For the past six years, Kingsbury sells drones of all sizes and reminds his customers if it weighs more than half a pound, it needs to be registered under the FAA.

The FAA recently released a video reminding buyers to be careful with their drones this holiday season which you can see below this article.

In the last 12 months, Pennington County has received 16 calls about just simply spotting drones.

So while it's not posing many problems in the county, every year it's an issue at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

"You're endangering the public when you are flying over large crowds. You are not suppose to under state law, you can be punished with a fine and possible jail time if you are caught flying over a large crowd. And this is the big thing whether it's commercial film crews. We have problems with those folks as well as we do the hobbyists," South Dakota Wildland Fire Aviation Officer Ray Bubb said.

Bubb said keep the drone in line of sight because if the pilot can't see it, then the remote controller might not be able to either.

He also said resist the urge to be first on social media with drone footage because it can affect law enforcement's response to emergencies.

"We can't use our aircraft if you're in there and we see your drone. We have to call them off and that costs a lot of money and it can cost somebody their life. Like if a life flight can't come in to help somebody," he said.

It costs thousands of dollars an hour to fly heavy air tankers to drop retardant on wildfires. So, if the mission has to be aborted because of a drone, tax payers still have to pay the bill for those flights.