Home burglaries during the holidays: keeping your home safe while away

The holiday season is a popular time for burglaries, and a little caution can keep you from being a victim. Property Crimes Investigator Amanda Swanson says often times, the burglar has done their research.

"They know the area pretty well, or at least have studied the area, so it's something that they're probably familiar with," said Swanson.

Putting your empty TV or video console boxes on the curb might seem innocent, but Swanson said breaking them down and hiding evidence of new, expensive gifts is the safest measure.

'It's going to show those people that you have those items and if it is something super expensive then they're going to be more prone to keep an eye on that house," said Swanson.

Make sure to try and avoid posting on social media while you're on your holiday trip. Word travels fast, and posting can give burglars a hint that you're not home.

"I would probably notify close family members, your neighborhood. Let a select few people know that you're going to be gone, but I would probably not put that over social media because it's safety for you and your loved ones," added Swanson.

Having a neighbor turn on different lights in your home each day is a good way to trick a burglar that someone is there. And while most people don't want others looking inside their home, keeping curtains open could keep your home safe.

"Closing the shades is something that shows people you're not home. I would recommend to keep them open and to make it look like you're there. If you do have anything in plain view that is valuables I would probably stow it away while you're gone, but definitely keep your windows open so law enforcement, if they are called out, can see inside your house," said Swanson.

In 2019, there have been 79 calls for burglaries in the county.