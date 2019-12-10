High school freshmen tackle ethical scenarios on JA Day

Central High School was one of three Rapid City High Schools to participate in the Junior Achievement Day of Ethics, which aims to prepare students for a successful future.

Also, including Stevens and Saint Thomas More High Schools, "JA Day" had speakers present in high schools across the state.

The organization's goal is to teach freshmen to think critically about ethical dilemmas they may encounter, as well as increase graduation rates nationwide.

"The idea is you plant a seed, make them try to think about it, and then we also try to sprinkle in a social media aspect to the conversation as well to let them critically think about how what they do now in the high school position might actually impact them later on as hey start going into college and look at working opportunities and things like that, so today is really about talking about some of our personal experiences and really just instilling a seed," said Konstantin Posherstink, vice president for Junior Achievement of Rapid City.

Our very own Jack Caudill was one of the speakers at Tuesday's event.

As the largest of the three high schools, Central students were involved in a two-part presentation.

Ethical scenarios ranged from altering Facebook photos to taking money out of a cash register for lunch.