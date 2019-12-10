Elementary school ornament fundraiser

A Horace Mann Elementary School student helped organize a creative Christmas fundraiser at his school.

Henry Sumner-Goldsmith is a 4th grader and had the idea for students to make and sell Christmas ornaments.

The ornaments decorate a tree in the hallway of the school.

Each class decided on an ornament design, then each student made an ornament based on that design.

Ornaments are available for $3 and the goal is to raise $1,200 for a school field trip to the movies, complete with popcorn, soda, and candy.

"I want to see the whole tree empty because that means we sold all of the ornaments," said Sumner-Goldsmith.

Ornaments are available Monday through Friday 8-4 until December 20th.