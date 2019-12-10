Fire danger during the holiday season

Decorations are part of the fun and magic of the holiday season, but if left unattended they can actually cause house fires. From dried-out trees, to candles, to sparkling lights, fire danger can be around every corner at this time of year.

"Christmas trees don't start on fire that often, but when they do, it's a really bad fire and one in four results in a fatality," said Monica Colby, Fire and Safety Specialist for the Rapid City Fire Department. "If you use a live Christmas tree, you've cut that bottom off, keep it in water, don't let it dry, so every day, just top the water."

According to the National Fire Protection Association, from 2013-2017, $10 million of property damage was reported from Christmas tree fires. During that same time, 780 were caused by decorations, excluding the Christmas trees.

Colby says that the fire department expects more candle fires this season -- because use tends to rise this time of year. Also, forgotten matches and lighters can find their way into the hands of children, which can have deadly consequences.

"It is not normal for kids to play with fire, there's a natural curiosity, but those that are actually lighting lighters, lighting matches, playing with the candles-- there's more access to those kind of things during this time of the year," said Colby. "So we'll see an increase in kids starting fires in their homes."

Cooking fires are also common during the holidays. According to the National Fire Protection Association, the peak day for home cooking fires is Thanksgiving, followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Colby said that it is very important to stay home and stay in the kitchen when you are cooking.

Sometimes, simply the chaos of the holidays can be problematic-- matches are left out, candles are not blown out, furniture is moved for guests, the excitement of the season can cause distractions. So, be mindful of all of the potentially dangerous things that could be in your house.

