Sally Fixter sentenced for vandalizing Belle Fourche High School

60-year-old Sally Fixter Norris was arrested after more than 50 windows at the high school were broken last August.

Her nearby home caught fire shortly after the vandalism at the school, and she was indicted by a Butte County Grand Jury on an arson charge in February.

Fixter-Norris pleaded guilty to intentional damage to property and attempted intentional damage to property.

Today, she received a suspended sentence of 3 years in prison, dependent on taking her mental health medication.

She is not allowed to go on Belle Fourche school grounds or make contact with school officials.