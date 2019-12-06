'Tis the season for Christmas trees at Ellsworth Air Force Base

Ellsworth Air Force Base is filled with Christmas trees for the 12 annual trees for troops.

Two hundred trees were delivered to the base on Friday from the Christmas Spirit Foundation.

For the past 12 years, Ellsworth Air Force base has been participating in the program to help spread some extra holiday cheer.

All the trees provided are donated from different tree farms.

With about 50 volunteers unloading the trucks and putting tress on the vehicles, the outdoor recreation manager at Ellsworth Air Force Base, Chelsey Mastalski, says this event doesn't only touch her heart, but many others as well.

"Provide all of that support to those families who are missing their loved one at home for the holidays. That is the roughest time that they're going to be gone. So it's just wonderful that something is out there like this that can support our military families," says Mastalski.

The trees are available to anyone who's on the base, and people can pick them up again on Saturday from 8am-12.