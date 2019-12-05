Gov. Noem prioritizes assisted living services in 2021 budget proposal

In Tuesday's Budget Address, Governor Kristi Noem highlighted long-term care services as a priority in South Dakota.

Noem said when care needs to be increased, assisted living providers often can't afford to the keep those individuals any longer and have to transfer them to nursing homes.

She recommended a new funding process for assisted living services that would allow providers to offer a wider range of services.

Noem said currently when assisted living providers are reimbursed from the state it's typically the same cost per person, no matter the type of care they individually need.

"What we're proposing now as a state is to reimburse them at a higher level to hang onto that individual longer, to help cover their costs for providing that extra care, that's something that families have been asking us for a long period of time, it will allow us to save some money, as well because nursing homes cost more than assisted livings do and it's really going to be a situation where everyone will be very happy with the type of care that they get," said Governor Kristi Noem.

Noem said not only will this save money but it's something families have been wanting for quite some time.

Laura Dyer owns Home Instead Senior Care, and said to her caring for the elderly is personal.

"People want to age in place, they don't want to go anywhere else, and so having resources available where people can go into the home and maintain someone's safety and independence is really critical, and I think some people might think that in-home care requires 24 hour services and they don't so we can start off small and just do those little things that family members are currently doing, a lot of times family members are taking off work or they're putting their lives on the back burner to provide this care," said Laura Dyer, owner of Home Instead Senior Care.

Home Instead offers non-medical services ranging from meal prep and medication management, all the way to hospice and Alzheimer's care.

Unlike nursing homes, people pay for the services they need instead of around-the-clock care.

Home Instead Senior Care is moving locations, on December 17 their new address will be 710 Mount Rushmore Road in Rapid City.