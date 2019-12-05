First Gentleman replica suit makes it in doll case

Governor Kristi Noem made history by becoming the first female governor in the state but now her husband is making a mark of his own in a doll case.

The replica of Governor Noem's husband Bryon Noem's tuxedo is finally revealed and is fit for a doll.

The state Capitol holds a tradition of "The First Lady Gown Collection" on the first floor of the building.

The dresses the First Ladies wore on the night of the Inauguration Ball are displayed but for the first time the First Gentleman's suit is featured.

Bryon Noem admitted at first he did not like the idea because he thought he had to give up his suit but once he realized that was not needed he did not mind participating in the tradition.

"But then even people say are you going to put your suit down there and I go, you know. I kind of thought about it even after I knew it was going to be a replica and I thought why would I...but then I thought why wouldn't I embrace that. That is so cool. So I think I am the best first gentleman in South Dakota,"Bryon Noem said.

Each display includes a biography card, a family picture and the years the Governor was active in office.