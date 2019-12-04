Cardiac Ready: New AED technology for South Dakota first responders

First responders from across South Dakota gathered for training on their new automated external defibrillators or AEDs.

Heart attacks can happen at any moment, which is why AEDs are placed in vehicles for quick and easy access.

Replacing their old AED devices, not only are the new devices

wireless but they also include voice prompts for chest compression instructions.

If CPR doesn't work, the devices will deliver a shock to the patient's heart.

Sergeant Asscherick will install the new AEDs into Rapid City Police Department vehicles.

"I think it's very important that we have these things in the cars and this new technology, it allows us to keep up with advances in the medical field, and how the AEDs should be applied and then how first responders are supposed to act when it comes to certain situations, so every time we get a chance to get something new like this in the vehicle, it makes things easier for us and it actually helps save lives," said Wayne Asscherick, sergeant for Rapid City Police Department.

Asscherick said this training shows a commitment from first responders to help the community quickly, and hopefully save more lives.

The previous AED devices are still working and will be donated for community use.