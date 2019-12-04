Tuttle sentenced for involvement in Vinny Brewer murder

Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced 26-year old Myles Tuttle Wednesday afternoon to 9 years in federal prison.

Tuttle earlier pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Vincent Brewer III in 2016 on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

According to prosecutors, Brewer was killed while the defendants were trying to kidnap him to collect on a drug debt.

In the factual basis statement signed by Tuttle, he admitted to swapping the license plates of one of the vehicles involved in the murder and then abandoning the vehicle in White Clay, Nebraska.

In exchange for pleading guilty, prosecutors dropped three other charges, and recommended a sentence of no more than 10 years in prison.

