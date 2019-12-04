"Do-over" Small Business Saturday in Hill City

Small Business Saturday was last Saturday, but the blizzard in the Black Hills prevented many small businesses from being opening up, on a day that was supposed to be dedicated to them.

This Saturday, December 7, small businesses in Hill City will be having a "Do-Over" Small Business Saturday.

The Do-Over Day will take place during normal business hours, when most stores open around 10 A.M., until close around 5 or 6 P.M.

One small business owner describes Small Business Saturday as traditionally one of their best weekend days in November, which is why it was so important for her to help re-schedule the Do-Over Day.

"We know in Hill City when all of the small businesses work together, we have better energy," said Lorena Freis, co-owner of The Farmer's Daughter in Hill City. "We bring in bigger crowds and more people, so everybody, by working together to create an event, have more successful days."

Freis said that since they have customers who want to shop, she and other business owners will give them a reason to shop in Hill City.