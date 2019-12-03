Youth and Family Services takes a hit

Youth and Family Services suffered a hit this weekend after a building was vandalized.

The communications coordinator for Youth and Family Services Brianna Nelson says rocks were thrown through several windows at the Monroe Street building.

In addition to windows being damaged, rocks were also thrown through one vehicle window.

Nelson says they're still trying to figure out when it exactly happened, but the staff says they're upset.

"It takes resources away from the programming and the services that we're able to offer to kids and families. The resources that we would be able to spend on programming now has to go to fixing the windows and repairing the vehicles and things of that nature," says Nelson.

Nelson says the organization's next step is to repair the windows in the building and the car.

