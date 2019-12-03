Lending a helping hand for the second annual South Dakota Day of giving

Tuesday marks the second annual South Dakota Day of giving. And this is the perfect way to get into the spirit of giving back this holiday season.

More than 500 nonprofits took part in the second annual South Dakota Day of giving.

"People can donate to these nonprofits 365 days a year, but the day of the giving itself is encouraging people to get involved," says the volunteer coordinator for the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Caitlin Ausmann.

The Humane Society of the Black Hills is one local organization taking part in. They take in more than 5,000 animals a year, so the Day of Giving provides them with another way to spread their message.

"Every donation stays locally, so when people donate, every dollar stays in Rapid City to help local cats and dogs and other animals," says Ausmann.

From medical care to food supplies for the animals, this is another way the humane society can provide top-notch care until the animals find their forever home.

"When they donate to the humane society for the day of giving, they're changing the lives of animals forever," says Ausmann.

Other organizations like Youth and Family Services also take part in the day of giving, and this year, money raised will go towards a climbing wall in their new building.

"Excellent opportunities for children and families in our community. and individuals that donate of their time and money get to be apart of that," says the president of the board of directors for YFS, Tonya Johnson.

Even though the day of giving only comes once a year, Johnson says the Rapid City community always does its best to give back.

"So proud to be apart of a community where individuals give back all the time," says Johnson.

Both organizations say no matter how much money is raised, it will help them tremendously.