Parks & Recreation works efficiently to groom your favorite trails after snow

The Rapid City Parks & Recreation Department clears more than 90 miles of paved paths, sidewalks and bike trails after snow falls.

By using a mix of equipment like four wheelers with plows, UTV's with plows and plow trucks, the department works timely to open up recreational trails.

Andy Bernard is an Urban Forester with the Parks & Recreation Department and said after heavy snow like last weekends blizzard, it usually takes about a week to clear all recreational areas.

He added that the main bike path in Rapid City is usually plowed within the first day.

"We only move snow on our hard surface trails, so our paved trails. Our mountain bike trails and hiking trails we do have volunteer groups that will hard pack, so they ride their fat tires up and down them to pack those surfaces... can't always guarantee that's always going to be done, but we do have folks that do that on a pretty regular basis," said Bernard.

Bernard said the department focuses on downtown areas and the main bike path right away to allow people to get from one end of town to the other.

So you might have to wait until the end of the week to get back on your favorite outdoor path.

