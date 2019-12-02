Blizzard impacts on travelers and Rapid City Regional Airport

Adding to the stress of holiday travel, what comes to mind when you hear your flight has been delayed?

"Oh no, I was kind of curious about today but it worked out fine, so I'm great," said Carl Peterson, Rapid City resident.

Rapid City Regional Airport experienced delays and cancellations starting Friday night, ultimately causing the airport to close on Saturday.

"We look at the visibility, of course at that point roads were being shutdown as well, safety is always our highest concern," said Toni Broom, deputy director for Rapid City Regional Airport.

This past weekend's blizzard not only shut down airports in the region, but Broom said more than 750 flights were canceled nationwide.

"If the airport is shutdown, stay home, especially when the roads are bad and it's storming," Peterson said.

Peterson said he had plans to vacation in the Caribbean but stayed home when the blizzard hit.

"We're definitely in clean up mode, which means we have a lot of snow to haul so we can get that snow cleared off the ramp and get it cleared off the runways but then we've got to put it somewhere," Broom said.

After reopening Sunday morning, the airport said concerned travelers can check with airlines for their flight status.