Deer harvest authorized in Rapid City

Tonight, the Rapid City Council moved to authorize the Parks and Recreation Department to harvest 250 deer from within the city limits.

This annual program is used to control the deer herd population in Rapid City.

The Parks Department conducts a yearly survey to determine the number of deer, then passes that information onto the State Game Fish and Parks Department to determine how many deer should be taken in the harvest.

The meat from the deer will not be wasted-- it will be processed, then donated to Feeding South Dakota.

City officials think that population control is necessary and has a variety of benefits.

"Well, it's good for a number of reasons," said Jeff Biegler, Parks and Recreation Director in Rapid City. "One, it reduces the herd, which helps with deer/ vehicle incidents and also with property damage that people find from excessive deer browsing in their yards. And, it also provides meat for those folks who could truly use the assistance."

Biegler also added that this harvest is not the new antlerless bow hunting program in Rapid City, but rather a separate population-control program.