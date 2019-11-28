40th Annual Turkey Trot 5K works up runners' appetite

Starting at nine a.m., on Thanksgiving at Old Storybook Island in Rapid City, people of all ages lined the sidewalks.

There were coats and costumes, runners and walkers looping back from Park Drive.

Hosted by the Black Hills Runners Club, this is the 40th year for the popular 5K event.

But this was the first turkey trot ever for Ryan Hukill, and his 5-year-old son.

"It's been a great experience, it's good to be outside and just have a good Thanksgiving outdoors, yeah, it's good motivation to be active before the tradition of eating so much and it builds a good appetite, I do enjoy eating everything," said Ryan Hukill, Rapid City resident.

Hukill said his family is involved in the Black Hills Runners Club and he wanted to join them, even in cold weather.

The prize this year is a chance for runners to win pie to bring home to their families.