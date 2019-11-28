Annual community Thanksgiving in Sturgis

The 19th Annual Community Thanksgiving took place this afternoon at the Sturgis Community Center and was sponsored by the Sturgis Alliance of Churches.

An estimated 300 people attended and shared a Thanksgiving meal together.

The meal was free, but donations were welcome.

Organizers say that events like this are great for the community, as well as offer fellowship and a meal for people, simply to show that they care.

"We just want everyone to come," said Reverend Reginald Lewis, Sturgis Open Bible Church. "It's a time for people who don't family or anywhere else to go, regardless of their age. We have a handicap-accessible bus that we go and pick people up. We want people to fellowship and share a meal together."

Lewis added that Meals on Wheels food delivery service does not deliver on Thanksgiving, so they will be delivering meals from today to those in need.