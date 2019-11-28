The Let's Play Library at Spearfish City Park is providing kids with sports equipment they can borrow while they play at the park.

The library opened over the 4th of July weekend and quickly became a success, especially during the summer months.

The idea was to allow kids to borrow, play, and return sports equipment that they may not have.

The physical education department at Black Hills State came up with the idea, and even doing the colder months, families are still getting outside to play with the equipment.

Many parents say they're thrilled with the new additions because it's a fun way to get their kids outside and stay active.

"Encourages kids to get outside and play a lot more. Also, for the kids who might not be as fortunate, it's a way for them to have those toys. It's a really good outlet for them to have something to play with that they might not have at home," says one parent, Kristine Webb.

Webb says the library has even inspired her to donate sports equipment the next time she goes to the park.

