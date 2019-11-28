Lending a helping hand this holiday season

The Knights of Columbus held their 37th annual Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

With about 100 volunteers helping serve the food, this was an opportunity for the organization and community members to give back to those who may not have a Thanksgiving meal.

With a total of thirty-two turkeys and many other side dishes, preparation for the meal started on Tuesday.

Staff from the organization said at the end of the day will serve 650 meals.

"Thanksgiving is a great time of year to demonstrate our thankfulness by helping others. And this is a good way to get together as a community and help others in need," says the grand knight for Knights of Columbus council 1489, Dustin Wagner.

Wagner says the best part of this event is seeing the community come together and enjoying each other's company.