"What Were You Wearing?" exhibit highlights sexual assault survivors

As part of an international campaign to end violence against women and girls, the Zonta Club of the Black Hills unveiled the exhibit, "What Were You Wearing?"

The Sexual Assault Survivor exhibit at Rushmore Mall titled, "What Were You Wearing?"

The outfits on display at the mall range from gym clothes to pajamas, each with an anonymous quote attached.

Every outfit represents what a real-life victim was wearing when they were assaulted.

A member of the Zonta Club said, questioning what victims were wearing can imply their clothes are to blame for their assault.

"It's not one piece of garment or one social setting that there is such an array that it could be a friend or a loved one that could go through one of these situations or one of these experiences so just being mindful and aware that it can happen here and it can happen anywhere," said Jaima Knutson-Colson, Advocacy Committee member for the Zonta Club of the Black Hills.

Knutson-Colson said this violence impacts women of all shapes and sizes.

Of the quotes on display, each was written by a survivor of sexual assault, some from across the nation, some right here in the Black Hills.

She wants survivors to know there is strength and support out there for them.

"We stand behind them and that we want people to be more aware and the victim shaming, and blaming them is often a big hurdle of getting through that experience because you know they feel guilt in the same level and they shouldn't," Knutson-Colson said.

From college campuses to art museums, she said she has been seeing exhibits like this popping up across the country.

The sexual assault survivor exhibit will be on display at Rushmore Mall until December 10.