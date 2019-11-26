Rapid City firefighters fight five fires in two days

Five fires in just two days. Rapid City Fire Department tackles the major

blazes and wants to remind the public to be on the lookout.

Since Sunday afternoon, the Rapid City Fire Department tackled five "suspicious" fires which they say were all human caused and intentionally set.

The most recent blaze was Monday night on Fifth Street and Saint James Street with flames reaching four to six feet high.

Lt. Jim Bussell with the Rapid City Fire Department said since fires burn faster uphill and there were nearby apartments, the recent fire was even more concerning.

There were also two fires in Memorial Park, one fire north of the Civic Center on North Street and Wood Avenue and a fire in Vickie Powers Park started by juveniles.

Though the snow Tuesday lowers the risk of fires there are plenty of areas where dead grass could one day ignite a major blaze.

Bussell said they depend on the community heavily so if you see something, say something.

"Keep your eyes open. Watch for that fire setting behavior in juveniles, that out of the ordinary curiosity or interest in fire. Or a pattern of fire setting behavior,"Bussell said.

As Wednesday marks the seventh anniversary of the fire on Sixth Avenue that killed three children and an adult, Bussell said take it as another reminder of how fatal setting fires can be.