Naming rights is unanimously approved for civic center

With the new Civic Center expansion project in full swing, the naming rights for the civic center were up for debate. The Rapid City Civic Center Board unanimously approved the deal.

On Tuesday, community members cleared the air on some of the confusion they had with the contract.

For 10 years the civic center will have the name, 'The Monument.' But not everyone liked the agreement at first.

Contract language was a big issue. A clause in the contract regarding sports medicine was up for debate as some people were not too happy the way it was written about visiting teams.

Dr. Stephen Eckrick is an orthopedic surgeon with Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center and interpreted the line as, "A team from outside of the area could bring their sports medicine providers and they would be allowed to have those providers with them during the games. But our local teams would not be able to have that opportunity and I think that's the clarification that was made. I think that's wonderful."

Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center services local high schools.

However, Eckrich is still bothered by one part of the contract.

The contract says the Rapid City Rush hockey team is exempt from using Monument Health's services.But when the contract expires, the hospital can negotiate with the civic center.

"I think to have a public entity ask another public entity to get involved in private contract negotiations is improper," Eckrich said.

The hospital will pay $360,000 a year for 10 years for naming rights.

But some wondered if that was too low of an offer for the 250,000 square foot complex compared to the naming rights deal for the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

"I have sold these before in markets like Boise and all that. This is stronger than those deals and those are bigger markets," Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Craig Baltzer said.

Baltzer said transitioning can take about three to six months.

The new name will take effect in the summer of 2021.