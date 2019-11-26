City's Water Superintendent wants program for water backflow devices

At Tuesday's Public Works Committee, the City's Water Superintendent explained what happens when drinking water gets contaminated, and how water backflow prevention devices could help solve the problem.

"A backflow prevention device allows water to flow in only one direction-- the direction we want it to flow," said Jeff Crockett, City Water Superintendent. "It stops water from flowing in the opposite direction."

Crockett says these devices should be used in all homes and businesses to protect the water distribution system from cross-connections, keeping potable water from coming in contact with non-potable water.

"Well, the potential is there if you have backflow prevention event that some type of harmful chemical or dirty water might get pulled into a distribution main, which then it would go to somebody else's business or residence and they might drink that water or bathe with that water," said Crockett.

The two biggest concerns are these devices not in old buildings, as well as performing yearly tests where they are installed.