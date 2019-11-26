Request heard regarding crossing at 6th and Omaha Streets

Today, Rapid City's Public Works Committee heard a request regarding the 6th Street Promenade and a crossing study.

KEVN

Long-range city planners have been tasked to look at both pedestrian and bicycle traffic in the 6th Street area.

This proposal has been in the works for some time, with a goal of connecting the Civic Center in the north to the Performing Arts Center on the south. It will allow for people to easily cross Omaha Street at 6th Street.

The crossing is one of the busiest in Rapid City and the additional traffic signal slows traffic flow.

City planners hope to enhance the area and connect different parts of the city.

"There's been a lot of public and private investment in downtown in the recent years and there's more coming," said Sarah Hanzel, a long-range planner for the City. "We have the expansion to the Civic Center, we have the development site at 6th Street and St. Joe. These are all great improvements to Rapid City that are adding people downtown and, so, we really just want to be forward-looking in what are the amenities that will help support that."

According to other City Planners, approximately 30,000 cars pass through the area each day.

