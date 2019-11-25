Norovirus outbreaks in Nebraska and Colorado, could South Dakota be next?

With all the upcoming holiday travel, that means new visitors could be carrying new germs.

Norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, causes vomiting and diarrhea.

With recent outbreaks impacting Colorado and Nebraska, prevention is key.

But what is the best way to prevent the spread?

A doctor at Regional Health Rapid City Hospital said, break out the soap and water, and wash your hands.

"Our biggest concern is just the dehydration, especially in people who have other illnesses, diabetes, the elderly, they can become dehydrated quickly so oral hydration is really the key, we as far as looking for the symptoms, any time someone is sick for more than a week we like to evaluate them as well," said Brook Eide, Emergency Medicine Doctor, Regional Health.

Eide said he recommends not only consuming a lot of water but also salt and glucose to help people recover from Norovirus.

Norovirus typically lasts one to three days and doesn't require medication.