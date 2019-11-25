Remembering Nick Clifford at Mount Rushmore

They're all gone. The last living carver of Mount Rushmore - Nick Clifford - has died at the age of 98, however, the legacy he's left behind is etched in stone.

"It is breath taking. As soon as you walk up and see it, it is amazing. It's truly amazing," said couple Jeff and Linda Bell - visitors from Virginia.

Clifford made a life for himself at Rushmore and, despite his reserved nature, he spent many days every summer signing books and talking with tourists.

"Most people come and I get to talk to them and tell them the story of Mount Rushmore," Clifford said in an interview at his 98th birthday party back in July.

But what do you say to a man who literally carves mountains?

"I would say thank you and I would like to get a copy of that book," Linda Bell said.

Sylvia Munoz from Mexico City visited Mount Rushmore for the first time this weekend. She says the carving, created in part by Clifford's hard work, represents everything America stands for and is a shrine of democracy.

"It's amazing because all the generations can come and see it and they're going to remember what this country is," Munoz said. "They will know all about the values of tolerance and about prosperity and growing together."

