Tips for parents searching for safe and compliant daycare

Amber Achen, recently opened a daycare in her Rapid City home, a dream of hers once she started a family of her own.

"Working in the field of childcare my whole life, since I was 15 years old, I'm at 20 years doing this, I decided that after I had my own children, I would just open a center in my home," said Director of Apex Learning and Childcare Center, Amber Achen.

But how do you know if a daycare is licensed or a provider is registered?

"As a parent, I would take my child to a registered center just because I know that the house has been thoroughly inspected for safety, for the care, there's background checks for everybody who lives in the home," Achen said.

Parents can visit the Department of Social Services website, and go to the Child Care tab at the top, click Search for Childcare in the drop down menu, and then select the Provider Type and your County.

A list of all the registered and licensed providers near you will then pop up.

"I think everybody needs to know what the requirements are, number one, they have to be able to keep the children safe, and they have to answer to the parents, they have to explain to the parents what they're doing and why they're doing it," said Director of the Banana Bunch Child Care Center, Pam Ramp.

Banana Bunch is one of many licensed child care centers, and their director said parents usually look for a place that is close to their home or work, and ask how much is it going to cost?

"Do your homework before you enroll your children, every child has different needs and you as a parent know best what those needs are, find a place that fits their needs," Ramp said.

The DSS website also shows parents inspection and compliance information to ensure the program meets state standards, and the facility is safe.