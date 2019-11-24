A family fun benefit in honor of Serenity Dennard

Shine for Serenity benefit brings families together while the search for the little girl who ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home is still missing.

Hosting every game Serenity Dennard loves, The Gentrys create a free fun and games benefit in her name.

Serenity's adoptive mother, Darcie, said she would have wanted this.

"Serenity loved other kids. She had so many friends. She would walk outside and walk down the block of the neighborhood and bring five other kids back home to play with her," Darcie Gentry said.

Therefore, having the theme of the movie Frozen helps bring back memories when Serenity would sing let it go non-stop.

"She even had a little microphone, a Frozen microphone, that you could sing a long to and I think something happened with the batteries out of that, eventually," Darcie said with laughter.

From a table of Christmas donations for foster children, to a bake sale to a silent auction, people found Serenity's favorite color, purple, at each station.

Along with Senator Lynne DiSanto, members of the Black Hills Guardians of the Children passed by to show their support.The group is known to sit down with children with troubled pasts and help them cope through the struggles.

Meanwhile, pamphlets encouraging the Serenity Alert system were passed out at the front door by Serenity's biological father.

"I think it should be instilled. It's just like the Amber alert and I think we should definitely get that past in the office. I think that it's big and I think it will help a lot of kids. A lot," Devin Green said.

The online petition is still available for people to sign in support of the Serenity Alert system creation.

Having both families work together means a lot to the Gentrys'.

"We've always joked about it. When she comes back we are going to have this big huge barbecue and all these people are going to be together because that's what Serenity likes," Brian said.

Green's final words to Serenity, "I love her, I miss her and I can't wait to see her."