'Operation Overload': Miss SD's battle plan for student success

Conquering student debt requires a solid strategy - to help students prepare for the future, the reigning Miss South Dakota devised a battle plan for student success.

Miss South Dakota Amber Hulse's platform - Operation Overload - guided students to job paths through their Super Saturday Career Convention at Black Hills State University's Rapid City campus.

High school seniors visited with over twenty post-secondary groups along the college booth circuit - advisors directed students to vital financial aid programs and matched their interests with possible careers.

Instructors also ran workshops for teens interested in tech schools - teaching students their tricks of the trade.

Hulse, who is also CEO of her social initiative program, said the convention is not meant to overload aspiring teens with indecision - but to present opportunities they might not know about.

"I always say 'you can't be it if you can't see it,'" Hulse said. "If you don't know something exists, how would you ever know you want to do that, or, if you don't know an opportunity or resource exists, how would you ever apply for it or get that scholarship or resource?"

Military organizations as far as Colorado also talked-up potential applicants who want to take their studies across land, sea, and air.