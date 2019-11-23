Black Friday rush

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, which means Black Friday is not far behind.

And if you plan to take advantage of the many deals, it's important to remember that the Rushmore Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving day so staff can spend time with their families.

Stores with exterior entrances like JC Penney will be open starting at 2 PM on Thanksgiving day, but once Black Friday hits, the mall will open its doors at 6 AM.

The general manager for the Rushmore Mall Sandy Brockhouse says to accommodate the big crowd they will have extra security and staff members in place.

"Even though it's going to be chaotic right away, the traffic does slow down a little bit, so it's not super chaotic, but it's a good steady hustle and bustle that everybody loves to be apart of on Black Friday," says Brockhouse.

