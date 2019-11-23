Community members lend a helping hand

Feeding South Dakota collected a cornucopia of Thanksgiving essentials, providing a feast for the hungry in Rapid City.

Community members came together at the Central States Fairground to lend a helping hand just in time for Thanksgiving.

At least 500 cars lined up for the ninth annual turkey dinner give away. Some even lining up at 4:00 AM.

'We're trying to make sure that everybody has the same level of dignity and opportunity. So this is about getting dinner for people who otherwise wouldn't have it," says the development associate for Feeding South Dakota, Shawn Burke.

With 1,000 turkeys and meals to give away for families in need, this holiday season Feeding South Dakota and more than 60 volunteers directed with the flow of traffic and stuffed the food in the cars.

"Helping them go through and just being able to say hi and Happy Thanksgiving. Just being able to hopefully make their day," says Sister Cutler who was volunteering.

And for many of the volunteers, they say they had the opportunity to not only help others but learn a valuable lesson.

"I was talking to a lady, and she said that she got here at four in the morning, and that's crazy, but she's so happy and so grateful. I think that was something that really stuck out to me," says Sister Brown who was volunteering.

But most importantly, seeing the community come together was another reason for people to smile.

"It's just a fantastic feeling, and I think it just shows how well everybody in our community pitches in to help one another," says western operations manager for Feeding South Dakota, George Rokusek.

As volunteers were putting food in the car, one woman said she's now going to have an awesome Thanksgiving because of this.