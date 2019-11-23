A healing and support group for those who lost a loved one from suicide or those with a loved one experiencing a mental health illness gathered together at United Church of Christ on Saturday.

Nov. 23rd was designated by the United States Congress as a day when friends and family of those who have lost someone by suicide can join together.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day was started by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and has been going on for 20 years.

Laura Boyd lost her son 25 years ago to suicide when he was 33-years-old. She said at the time, she didn't realize the depth of depression her son was experiencing.

Boyd is a facilitator for the Black Hills Suicide Survivors Group with the Front Porch Coalition.

'When my son died I did let people know that he had died of suicide and I think some people kind of turned away because of the stigma that was there and is still there. It's not as severe as it was at that time, but the stigma is still there and that is something we need to work on because most suicides are due to mental illness," said Boyd.

Boyd has been a facilitator for the Black Hills Survivor Group with Front Porch Coalition for 22 years and said by sharing her story it opens up conversation with others that have a lost a loved one the same way she lost her son.

"And I think that is an important part of the support group is being able to talk.. and talking about it is healing, and crying is healing, as well as laughter. And some people think, well you lost someone to suicide you shouldn't be laughing..well you need that laughter to heal too," said Boyd.

People who gathered discussed how they remember their loved ones, signs the didn't notice when their loved one was suffering, and mental health awareness locally.

Boyd said anyone suffering from the loss of a friend or loved one from suicide can contact the Front Porch Coalition for support.