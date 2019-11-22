Health Professions Week at School of Mines, pre-health students getting exposure to future professions

This week the campus hosted a variety of different events for pre-health professional students to participate in.

Students went to Rapid City Medical Center and Black Hills Surgical Hospital for a tour of the facilities and to make connections with employers.

A panel of medical students from the University of South Dakota spoke to students.. answering questions and talking about what to expect in graduate and medical school.

Friday morning students got to learn about pain management while doing patient care rounds at Regional Health.

Dr. Johnica Morrow is the Per-Health Pathways Advisor at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

"We have some big short falls in health care providers and we have some really big short falls in nurses across the state and we really need people to fill those areas. So we want to keep people who want to be in South Dakota here and give them the training that they need to be able to move forward in those health professions and come back and serve the people here that need it," said Morrow.

For one event, Regional Health brought in their mobile stimulation unit which acts as a mock-up emergency room.

This allowed pre-pharmacy, pre-medical, and pre-dental students to get a feel for real-life medical situations involving patients.

